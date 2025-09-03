Featured

Susie Susie Baumgart Susie Susie Baumgart

Patricia Baumgart

1949 - 2025

Patricia "Susie" Baumgart, beloved mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away on April 5, 2025, at the Gibson Family Center for Hospice in Terre Haute, Indiana. Susie was born on January 15, 1949, in Williamsport, Indiana, to Robert Shatell and Della Ray.
In her professional life, Susie dedicated herself to her...

Obituary

Debra E. Bodine Debra E. Bodine

Debra Bodine

1960 - 2025

Allerton, Illinois - Debra E. Bodine, 64, of Allerton, Illinois went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at 9:56 pm on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at her home.
Deb was born on April 14, 1960, in Danville, Illinois to Joe and Elizabeth DeNeal Maddox. They survive. She married Kevin Bodine of Sidell,...

Obituary

Dan Dan D. Deeken Dan Dan D. Deeken

Daniel Deeken

1955 - 2025

Daniel "Dan" Dean Deeken, 69 of Franklin, IN and formerly of Danville, IL and Charleston, IL passed away Thursday, April 3, 2025.
He was born October 12, 1955 in Danville, IL to Robert George Deeken and Opal Irene (Carl) Deeken. Dan married Carol A. (Shurr) Deeken on September 3, 1976 in Danville, IL, she...

Obituary

Louise Miller Louise Miller

Louise Miller

1928 - 2025

Louise L. Miller, 96 , of Danville, a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2025, surrounded by family at The Hawthorne Inn in Danville. Born on July 2, 1928, in Westville, Illinois, she lived a full and vibrant life, cherished by her family and community.
She married Glenn D...

Obituary

Phyllis Gernand Phyllis Gernand

Phyllis Gernand

1934 - 2025

Phyllis A. Gernand, 90, of Danville, IL passed away at 10:05 PM on April 5, 2025 at Hawthorne Inn in Danville, IL.
Phyllis was born on September 12, 1934 the daughter of Martin and Margaret (Baleikas) Kovanic. She married William Gernand on November 10, 1956 in Westville, IL, and he survives.
Survivors also include...

Obituary

Jack L. Baird Jack L. Baird

Jack Baird

1935 - 2025

Jack Baird, 90, of Indianola, passed away on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at home with family by his side.
Jack was born on March 7, 1935, the son of Orval and Irene (Minnick) Baird.
He married Mary McDaniel on August 26, 1961. Mary preceded him in death on June 12, 2020.
Jack is survived by two sons: Jim Baird of...

Obituary

Thomas James Taylor Thomas James Taylor

Thomas Taylor

1970 - 2025

Thomas James Taylor passed away the week of March 30th, 2025 in Danville, IL. He is survived by his daughter Jordan Taylor, predeceased by his mother and father Prudence Taylor and Tom Taylor respectively, survived by sister Bridget Sweeney, nieces Morgan and Alexis Sweeney, aunts and uncles Carol Volpini, Martha...

Obituary

Olive Jean (Hendricks) Lomax Olive Jean (Hendricks) Lomax

Olive (Hendricks) Lomax

1948 - 2025

Olive Jean Lomax, 76, of Fairmount, passed away peacefully on March 6 at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born on August 23, 1948 in Danville to Don and Marcella (Farnum) Hendricks.
Jean is survived by her husband Oscar; son Edward (Kim) Lomax; sisters Nancy Fields, Mary Ingalsbe, Phyllis...

Obituary

Milton Bryant Milton Bryant

Milton Bryant

1938 - 2025

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at Sunset Funeral Home in Danville. Burial be at Sunset Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00pm at the funeral home.

Death Notice

John Richard Switzer John Richard Switzer

John Switzer

1943 - 2025

John Richard Switzer passed away March 24, 2025, in Terre Haute, Indiana. Born in Cayuga, Indiana, January 1, 1943. Sunset's DeVerter Chapel Cayuga, Indiana, in charge of arrangements.

Death Notice

Janice A. Niecy Hendrickson Janice A. Niecy Hendrickson

Janice Hendrickson

1945 - 2025

Janice Anne "Niecy" Hendrickson, 80, of Veedersburg, went home to be with her Jesus at 5:57 PM Tuesday March 18, 2025.

Memorial service will be 4:00 PM (EDT) Monday March 24, 2025 at Dickerson Funeral Home Veedersburg. Visitation 3:00 - 4:00 PM

Death Notice

Hansford Butch Dicken Hansford Butch Dicken

Hansford Dicken

1947 - 2025

Hansford "Butch" Dicken, 77, of Perrysville, Indiana, passed away on March 10, 2025, at La Bella Health Care in Danville, Illinois. He was born the son of Everette and Nadine (Traphagan) Dicken on May 10, 1947, in Danville, Illinois.

Death Notice

Gene Ritchie Gene Ritchie

Gene Ritchie

2025

Gene Ritchie,78, of Greenwood, IN passed on 3/9/25. Gene was a 1964 graduate of Catlin, IL High School, also resided in Kingman, IN and Tell City, IN. A full obituary may be found on www.ghherrmann.com

Death Notice

Clyda P. (Hansbrough) OConnell Clyda P. (Hansbrough) OConnell

Clyda (Hansbrough) O'Connell

1941 - 2025

Please see StaabObituary.com for Complete Obituary and Service times.

Death Notice

Betty L. Crusen Betty L. Crusen

Betty Crusen

1945 - 2025

Betty L. Crusen, 79, of Metamora, formerly of Georgetown, died February 7, 2025.
Born to Richard "Rip" and Juanita Winland Neild, in Georgetown, where she grew up and attended school.
Visitation 1-2:00pm Friday, February 14 at First Federated Church in Peoria; memorial celebration of her life will follow at 2:00pm...

Death Notice

Donald Wheeler Donald Wheeler

Donald Wheeler

1930 - 2025

A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2025 from 11 am - 1 pm at Vermilion Grove Friends Church. A funeral service officiated by Joe White will follow at 1 pm that afternoon. He will be laid to rest at the Vermilion Grove Cemetery.

Death Notice

When someone close to you passes away, it can be difficult to know what to do. Whether you are planning a funeral service, buying flowers, expressing condolences, or just trying to figure out how to process grief, this library of articles will help you understand what to expect.

Obituary Writing Toolbox: Template and Samples

Following a template is the easiest way to determine the requirements and standards for any type of writing project. It's helpful to take a look at examples, templates and guides when beginning to write. Knowing the form,...

Benefits of Online Memorials

When a loved one passes away, the next of kin will usually compose a newspaper obituary to communicate the information. While these notices are informative, obituaries often don’t do justice to the life story of a loved one....

