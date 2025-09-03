Patricia Baumgart
1949 - 2025
Patricia "Susie" Baumgart, beloved mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away on April 5, 2025, at the Gibson Family Center for Hospice in Terre Haute, Indiana. Susie was born on January 15, 1949, in Williamsport, Indiana, to Robert Shatell and Della Ray.
In her professional life, Susie dedicated herself to her...
Obituary
Debra Bodine
1960 - 2025
Allerton, Illinois - Debra E. Bodine, 64, of Allerton, Illinois went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at 9:56 pm on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at her home.
Deb was born on April 14, 1960, in Danville, Illinois to Joe and Elizabeth DeNeal Maddox. They survive. She married Kevin Bodine of Sidell,...
Obituary
Daniel Deeken
1955 - 2025
Daniel "Dan" Dean Deeken, 69 of Franklin, IN and formerly of Danville, IL and Charleston, IL passed away Thursday, April 3, 2025.
He was born October 12, 1955 in Danville, IL to Robert George Deeken and Opal Irene (Carl) Deeken. Dan married Carol A. (Shurr) Deeken on September 3, 1976 in Danville, IL, she...
Obituary
Louise Miller
1928 - 2025
Louise L. Miller, 96 , of Danville, a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2025, surrounded by family at The Hawthorne Inn in Danville. Born on July 2, 1928, in Westville, Illinois, she lived a full and vibrant life, cherished by her family and community.
She married Glenn D...
Obituary
Phyllis Gernand
1934 - 2025
Phyllis A. Gernand, 90, of Danville, IL passed away at 10:05 PM on April 5, 2025 at Hawthorne Inn in Danville, IL.
Phyllis was born on September 12, 1934 the daughter of Martin and Margaret (Baleikas) Kovanic. She married William Gernand on November 10, 1956 in Westville, IL, and he survives.
Survivors also include...
Obituary
Jack Baird
1935 - 2025
Jack Baird, 90, of Indianola, passed away on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at home with family by his side.
Jack was born on March 7, 1935, the son of Orval and Irene (Minnick) Baird.
He married Mary McDaniel on August 26, 1961. Mary preceded him in death on June 12, 2020.
Jack is survived by two sons: Jim Baird of...
Obituary
Thomas Taylor
1970 - 2025
Thomas James Taylor passed away the week of March 30th, 2025 in Danville, IL. He is survived by his daughter Jordan Taylor, predeceased by his mother and father Prudence Taylor and Tom Taylor respectively, survived by sister Bridget Sweeney, nieces Morgan and Alexis Sweeney, aunts and uncles Carol Volpini, Martha...
Obituary
Olive (Hendricks) Lomax
1948 - 2025
Olive Jean Lomax, 76, of Fairmount, passed away peacefully on March 6 at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born on August 23, 1948 in Danville to Don and Marcella (Farnum) Hendricks.
Jean is survived by her husband Oscar; son Edward (Kim) Lomax; sisters Nancy Fields, Mary Ingalsbe, Phyllis...
Obituary
Betty Crusen
1945 - 2025
Betty L. Crusen, 79, of Metamora, formerly of Georgetown, died February 7, 2025.
Born to Richard "Rip" and Juanita Winland Neild, in Georgetown, where she grew up and attended school.
Visitation 1-2:00pm Friday, February 14 at First Federated Church in Peoria; memorial celebration of her life will follow at 2:00pm...
Death Notice
